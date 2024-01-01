Megan Bailey is a KMUW News Lab Intern. She is a senior in the Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State University. She’s majoring in Communication Studies, with a minor in Sign Language. She will graduate in May.

In the summer of 2024, Megan wrote staff profiles and other stories for Rainbows United. She also volunteered for United Methodist Open Door.

In her free time, Megan enjoys listening to Twenty One Pilots, spending time with family and friends, and going to movies and concerts.