More in-person voting sites open Tuesday in Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County voters can use any of the 17 polling locations this week.
Sedgwick County will add 17 more in-person voting locations this week.
Voting at the sites begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
Voters can use any of the 17 locations in Sedgwick County. Voting sites are open from 10 to 6 on weekdays and 9 to 1 on Saturday.
Early voting also will continue this week at the county Election Office downtown, Reformation Lutheran Church in east Wichita and the Sedgwick County Extension Center in west Wichita.
The general election is set for Nov. 5.
More information about voting, including finding your polling location on Nov. 5, is at the Sedgwick County Election Office’s website.
Here are the locations of the satellite locations that open Tuesday:
- Bel Aire City Building 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS 67226 All of Sedgwick County
- Eastminster Presbyterian Church 1958 N Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67206 All of Sedgwick County
- Evangel Presbyterian Church 1545 S. 135th St. West
- Goddard District Conference Center 315 S. Main St.
- Grace Presbyterian Church 5002 E. Douglas
- Haysville Community Library 210 Hays Ave.
- Machinists Building 3830 S. Meridian
- Mt. Vernon Methodist Church 5701 E. Mt. Vernon
- Northside Church of Christ 4545 N. Meridian
- Park City City Hall 1941 E. 61st St. North
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church 2727 E. 25th St. North
- St Andrew's Lutheran 2555 Hyacinth Lane
- Urban League 2418 E. 9th St. North
- Valley Center Community Center 314 E. Clay St.
- Westlink Church of Christ 10025 W. Central
- Woodland Lakes Community Church 770 S. Greenwich
- Woodlawn United Methodist Church 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby