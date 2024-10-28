More in-person voting sites open Tuesday in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County will add 17 more in-person voting locations this week.

Voting at the sites begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

Voters can use any of the 17 locations in Sedgwick County. Voting sites are open from 10 to 6 on weekdays and 9 to 1 on Saturday.

Early voting also will continue this week at the county Election Office downtown, Reformation Lutheran Church in east Wichita and the Sedgwick County Extension Center in west Wichita.

The general election is set for Nov. 5.

More information about voting, including finding your polling location on Nov. 5, is at the Sedgwick County Election Office’s website.

Here are the locations of the satellite locations that open Tuesday: