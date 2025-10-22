John McCracken covers the industrial agriculture meat industry for Investigate Midwest.

He has experience reporting at the intersection of agriculture, environmental pollution and climate change. He is a former Midwest reporting fellow for Grist, a national nonprofit newsroom focused on climate change, environmental justice, and solutions. His past reporting won a 2022 SEAL Environmental Journalism Award and a Wisconsin Newspaper Association investigative reporting award.

His work has been published or republished in Detroit Public Television, Michigan Public Radio, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Wisconsin State Journal, The Capital Times, MSN, WIRED, Modern Farmer, Fast Company and more. He lives in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Honors: 2022 SEAL Environmental Journalism Award, Wisconsin Newspaper Association investigative reporting award, 2022 Grist reporting fellow

Here's how to securely send an encrypted message to John:

Signal: johnmccwrites.09

Protonmail: johnmccwrites@proton.me

