President Trump will visit the Wichita area today. Here's what to know before the rally

President Donald Trump is expected in Wichita on Monday for a rally in support of Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

Trump is traveling to Wichita as part of a midterm campaign blitz across the country. He plans to visit several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates.

Marshall is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton. Several national polls have classified the race as a toss-up.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the president is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m.

Local and national media began arriving at the arena before sunrise on Monday. There also was a line of cars waiting to enter the parking lot along Arena Drive from 85th Street.

Local opponents plan to hold a "No Kings" protest in downtown Wichita ahead of the president's visit.

Several road closures will be in effect Monday during the president's visit.

Starting at 9 a.m., Broadway will be closed between 77th Street North and 85th Street North, and Arena Drive between 77th North and Briar Rose Lane.

Those attending the president's event at Heartland Credit Union Arena are being asked to access parking from 85th Street North via Arena Drive.

Overflow parking will be available at the northwest parking lot of Gilley’s Gambling Hall in Park City, and shuttle buses will transport people from Gilley’s to the arena.

Anyone using rideshare services should arrange for drop-off at the Gilley's parking lot.