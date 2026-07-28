Kansas Board of Regents names Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as its next president

The Kansas Board of Regents on Tuesday named Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as its new president and chief executive officer.

Bonds-Raacke currently serves as vice president of academic affairs for the Regents. She will replace interim President John Yeary, who has held the role since long-time KBOR President Blake Flanders retired last month.

Kansas Regents oversee the state’s six universities and other public higher education institutions. Starting in August, Bonds-Raacke will serve as the chief administrator for those schools.

She steps into the role at a time when Kansas universities face increased scrutiny from Republican lawmakers, an impending “enrollment cliff,” rising costs and state budget cuts.

“I have tremendous confidence in the Kansas higher education system, and in the people and the institutions that comprise our system,” Bonds-Raacke said on Tuesday after being named president.

Bonds-Raacke is the former president of Saint Martin’s University, a private Catholic school in Washington. She has also held leadership roles at Fort Hays State University and St. Norbert College, a private Catholic school in Wisconsin.

Bonds-Raacke has a master’s degree and doctorate in psychology from Kansas State University.

Throughout the closed search process for a new president, Regents Chair Alysia Johnston said the board looked for a “student-centered” leader with experience “aligning academic programs with workforce needs.”

“We wanted a leader with strong financial acumen and an understanding of resource allocations (and) revenue strategies,” she said.

Bonds-Raacke said higher education institutions in Kansas each have “real, distinct missions.”

“They bring unique strengths to our system, but together, we create opportunities for Kansans in every part of our state,” Bonds-Raacke said.

“Kansas is my home. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve the state I love in this capacity.”