Hundreds of Kansas attractions are free this summer for students. Here’s how you can visit

A summer program that provides students free admission to Kansas attractions begins today and will run for a shorter time than in the past.

The Sunflower Summer program runs through August 2. It provides Kansas students, in preschool through 12th grade, free admission to more than 200 attractions across the state. These include museums, nature centers, botanical gardens, zoos and more.

Kansas Tourism and the Kansas Department of Commerce are sponsoring the program. Students are automatically included, whether they attend public, private or home schools.

Like last year, the program’s time is shorter because of budget cuts, and only one adult ticket is provided. All other adults must pay for a ticket. Free tickets are limited to one visit per attraction.

Shane Carter, executive director of The Kansas African American Museum in Wichita, said Sunflower Summer helps Kansas students explore their state.

“It provides opportunities for children from all walks of life, and all socioeconomic statuses, to be able to see attractions and museums that they may not be able to see due to financial barriers,” Carter said.

The museum, located in downtown Wichita, tells the story of African Americans in Kansas through arts, artifacts, history and cultural education.

This summer, the museum has revitalized its children’s corner with crafts, exhibits and books. Currently, it highlights the life of Junius Grove, a Kansas farmer and businessman. He became known as the “Potato King of the World” in the early 1900s and was one of the wealthiest Black Americans of his era.

“Our mission is to make the Kansas African American experience resonate with every Kansan,” Carter said. “Our vision is for Kansas to be the premier place where the communities come to learn about and tell Kansas African American history.”

Roger Nomer / KMUW The Kansas African American Museum in Wichita is one of the hundreds of attractions across the state participating in the Sunflower Summer program.

Carter said the Sunflower Summer program is also important in preventing the “summer slide,” when students can lose ground academically without school in session. Learning during the summer not only benefits students academically, but it can help with their confidence as well, he said.

“We believe that we are uniquely equipped to tell the African American history of Kansas,” Carter said. “As we do that, it provides self-worth, self-identity, as well as improves mental health for young people, as they understand and have confidence in the history of their heritage and culture.”

At the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site in Olathe, Community Engagement Coordinator Jordan Lienemann said employees are excited to welcome visitors from the Sunflower Summer program.

“We're a place where history is not behind glass,” Lienemann said. “We invite kids to jump in and try things out for themselves — and adults, too. We really look for every opportunity we can to get them involved, whether that's helping us with a horse-drawn plow out in the field, or helping with animal chores, or inviting them to cook on the cook stove with us.”

Mahaffie is a living history museum, portraying Kansas farm life in the 1860s. It is also the last stagecoach stop along the Santa Fe Trail that still has a rideable stagecoach. Every Wednesday through Friday, the museum hosts living history days based on different themes.

“We spark a lot of curiosity," Lienemann said. “Kids come to us, maybe not knowing anything about local history or farming or animals. I think we will encourage them to look for other opportunities to learn about these topics. Or, they have so much fun at our museum that they're interested in going to other museums.”

Sunflower Summer also can be a great bonding experience for families, Lienemann said. He said grandparents often use the program with visiting grandchildren or families traveling across the state.

“It creates a lot of really unique bonding opportunities,” Lienemann said with a laugh. “You know, when you're on the stagecoach with your family, crammed in there tight, experiencing something really unique, that's definitely a memorable event.”

The Sunflower Summer program is available through a downloadable app. More information and a list of participating locations is at sunflowersummer.org .

Roger Nomer reports from the Wichita area for the Kansas News Service. You can email him at nomer@kmuw.org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KMUW, KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and High Plains Public Radio.