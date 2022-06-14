With a Democrat retaining the governor's office in Kansas, and the Legislature's veto-proof Republican supermajority broken by last week's election, it’ll be tough for both sides to pass their legislative goals.
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Republicans will retain control of the Kansas House, but Democrats' gains and Cindy Holscher's victory in the governor's race mean both parties will have to find new ways to work together. Property taxes, the state budget and social issues could test that relationship.
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'I think we're done here': Sedgwick County DA not charging driver in deadly Stryker soccer field crashSedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says the 34-year-old driver was taking a nap before her vehicle accelerated onto a youth soccer field, killing two.
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New federal work requirements for Medicaid enrollees are set to go into effect. Some states, like Nebraska, have already implemented the changes. The Midwest Newsroom wants to hear from Medicaid recipients and providers about their experiences.
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An email to employees from Boeing Commercial president and CEO Stephanie Pope said reductions will begin next month and include a combination of attrition and involuntary layoffs.
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The latest agreement fully settles a lawsuit the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, filed in October, alleging Kansas overstepped its authority in negotiating for the new Chiefs stadium.
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Kobach, who is known for his hardline stances on immigration and voter fraud, lost to former police officer Chris Mann.
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Democrat Chris Mann says he's defeated incumbent Republican Kris Kobach to win the attorney general's office. But it's very close and the Associated Press has not called the race.
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Midnight came and went without a clear winner, meaning mailed ballots arriving in the coming days could decide who becomes the next Kansas governor.
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Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton beat Sen. Roger Marshall, a fierce loyalist to President Trump, according to a call by the Associated Press.
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Davids defeated Republican Eric Jenkins, a former Shawnee city councilmember, and Libertarian Steve Hohe. Davids has now won each of her four reelection bid by double-digit margins, despite GOP efforts to redraw the district.