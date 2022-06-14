The bill was introduced by the Kansas Attorney General’s office in response to the ‘Safe and Welcoming Act’ that was passed in Wyandotte County earlier this year.
-
Together, the state's six major public universities — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Emporia State, Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State — offer more than 1,500 degree programs. And some experts say that’s too much.
-
The report found that the number of domestic airline travelers rose by 83% in 2021 from 2020.
-
Two years into the COVID pandemic, students aren’t returning to public school in droves. So Kansas districts are starting budget talks with pared-down enrollment numbers and tightened belts.
-
Installing fiber-optic internet in sparsely populated places like western Kansas is extremely expensive, even with government subsidies. But some smaller, local broadband providers are finding ways to make it work where the big national companies have not.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to strike down abortion protections, making an upcoming Kansas vote on abortion rights even more important.
-
Prairie Creek Elementary School was among hundreds of buildings and homes damaged by Friday's storm.
-
Despite extensive damage to several neighborhoods, authorities say only four people were injured in Friday night's storm.
-
The Derby debate mirrors controversies across the country, where library books, textbooks and other materials have become a target for conservative activists.
-
Cedric Lofton, 17, died last year while in custody at the county's juvenile intake facility.
-
Conservatives say the plan would give families stuck in failing school districts a chance at a life-changing escape. But school administrators fear a flood of students they’re not prepared for and who come with needs they can’t afford to accommodate.