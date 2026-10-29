Wichita gospel choir to record live album, ‘God Has the Final Say’

A Wichita community choir has been rehearsing for weeks in preparation for a live recording and concert Friday featuring a gospel project titled “God Has the Final Say.”

Minister Cameo Profit directed the choir and played multiple instruments. He said he found joy in bringing all these pieces together for a live album.

“As a songwriter, I’m just excited to see what God gave me come to life in the voices of others,” Profit said. “The joy that I really get is seeing the effect that it has when people tell you they are blessed by what you write. You can’t beat that. That’s my Grammy. That’s my Stellar Award.”

Profit invited choir members from churches across Wichita to take part in the project.

“Down through the years, I’ve played for many people, and I think that the joy is that people remember the deeds that you do and how you help,” he said. “It’s just an honor that people remember you so much that they are willing to have a relationship with you.”

Profit said the relationships he has built with singers over the years helped bring the choir together.

“I named the choir Christ United Fellowship Choir because it’s bigger than a denomination,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where you come from. It’s just all about people coming together and loving Jesus, and we just want anybody who wants to join to join.”

Profit said some of the songs he wrote came quickly, while others took more time. He recalls waking up in the early morning hours to write “God Can Heal.”

“I wrote it because people don’t tell about what they’ve been dealing with sometimes,” Profit said. “The greatest testimonies are the things that you don’t tell, and in order to be fully healed, you have to reveal and tell the truth.”

He also recruited several soloists for the project, including Deacon Brad Beaver, who will lead “See What He Said”; Elder Alvin Mason, who will lead the title song, “God Has the Final Say”; and Sheree Coates, who will lead “We Came to See You.”

Profit said the concert will feature uplifting songs intended to resonate with everyone in the pews.

“People should come out Friday because, number one, in the times that we’re living in, gospel music has gotten us through the worst of the worst times,” he said. “Singing gets us through, music brings joy, and it helps you get through life’s situations.”

Minister Cameo Profit and the Christ United Fellowship Choir will host the live recording Friday at 6 p.m. at First Church of God in Christ, located at 13th and Piatt in Wichita.

