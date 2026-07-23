Polly Windham’s musical odyssey is ongoing

Polly Windham will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at Central Standard Brewing in Wichita.

A Wichita native, Windham has performed extensively throughout her life in a wide range of musical settings. She is also enlisted in the U.S. Army, creating community outreach through music.

She recently discussed her musical history and the rewards she has enjoyed while serving her country.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

I’m originally from Wichita, and I moved away I guess as young as I could. I had that Hollywood twinkle in my eye. I left at the age of 18, when you’re legally allowed to be an adult, I would say. I don’t think that’s an adult now, but I guess technically it is. [Laughs.]

I have been on this crazy journey to end up back in Wichita. And I am so thrilled.

Four years old and I started doing plays and singing in the church. That’s where it started for me, like it does for some. Then I started getting real serious and taking vocal lessons and getting really serious about musical theater here in town. Crown Uptown, Century II. I was also really influenced by bluegrass, so I kind of had this upbringing of musical theater and bluegrass influence in my life.

I was a traditional Winfield kid. Every year, going to the bluegrass festival out there.

When I moved to Hollywood at 18, I realized, “Uh-oh. Who’s going to be my accompaniment?” My brother had been playing guitar for me growing up. I was just always singing. Singing was my favorite instrument, so then I picked up the guitar out there and started teaching myself with a DVD.

All it took was two chords and I [said], “I’m a songwriter now.”

All I needed was two chords and I started writing songs. I’d always written songs and melodies and stuff like that.

After a few years of being out in L.A., I met this band. I kind of pushed my way into this band. We played for about a year and the lead singer [said], “I wanna go on the road.” We had a 12-piece band out there. I was the only one who was, like, “I’ll go!”

It turned into this duo. We left with no plan. We left in Buick Park Avenue with like two stacks of burned CDs. No plan. We were just going to go and start knocking on doors. So I spent 12 years on the road doing that. Of course it got better, we got a little bit of a plan after that long of being out there.

But, then, I went from that road life to the Army. That was a huge adjustment.

That’s what kind of led me into the Army School of Music. They reached out and wanted me to be a vocal instructor. I said, “I guess that’s the direction I’m going right now.”

There are some good things that actually happen on deployments, where you can boost morale or you can connect with different communities around the world. That is what my job is. I have a really awesome job in the Army. It’s for the communities, and it’s for the service members, and it’s for the people to have a bridge, someone they can actually talk to. A soldier they can actually talk to.

I’m in public affairs. I’m in musical outreach with the Army.

There’s a positive light there. It’s a very big machine. Those of you that don’t know, there is some positive things going on to where we can really connect with people and just try to get through this life together in the most meaningful ways.

