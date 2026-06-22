Zack Roach, guitarist for Wichita bands such as Spirit of the Stairs, You’ll Be A Torso, The Empress, Bridegeist, and Team Tremolo, died unexpectedly on June 11 at age 42. In addition to his work with these acts, he played both guitar and bass with Senses Fail, coming into the act’s fold circa 2009 and leaving in 2016. He appeared, most notably, on the albums Renacer (2013) and Pull the Thorns from Your Heart (2015) in addition to extensive touring duties with the band.

According to his official obituary, he is survived by his sons, Cain and Ramsey; their mother, Shaila Roach, his mother, Cynthia Roach; his mother-in-law Bobbie Downey-Hettinger; his sister Amanda McCutcheon and brother-in-law Todd McCutcheon, sister Abby Roach; his nieces and nephews Colby, Penelope, Alex, and Charlotte; and great-niece Bella; as well as his many friends and bandmates.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Roach and his chosen brothers Joshua Stern and Kody Ramsey.

This episode of Strange Currency initially aired on Monday, June 15 and features Roach’s performances with Spirit of the Stairs, Team Tremolo, and Senses Fail. There are a number of selections from bands that he admired, including Opeth and Dream Theater as well as selections from the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds recording, Live at Radio City. Other music was selected for its sentiments or aesthetic consistency.

Strange Currency: Remembering Zack Roach remains available for streaming on KMUW.org until July 6, 2026.

