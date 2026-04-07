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Wichita school board seeking applications to fill seat previously held by McCray-Miller

KMUW | By Daniel Caudill
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:59 PM CDT
Wichita Board of Education members sit at their seats during a meeting in January. From left to right: board members Amy Warren, Ngoc Vuong, Stan Reeser, Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld and board member Diane Albert.
Daniel Caudill
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KMUW file photo
Wichita Board of Education members sit at their seats during a meeting in January. From left to right: board members Amy Warren, Ngoc Vuong, Stan Reeser, Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld and board member Diane Albert.

The appointee will serve through December of 2027.

The Wichita Board of Education is seeking applications to fill a seat left vacant after former board member Melody McCray-Miller died in February.

The open seat is an at-large position, meaning any registered voter who lives in the school district could serve.

Applicants must also pass a background check to qualify.

The district will accept applications through April 22. The board will publicly interview qualified candidates at a special meeting on May 15.

If the board appoints a candidate at that meeting, the new appointee will participate in the May 29 agenda review and the June 1 board meeting.

The appointee will serve the rest of McCray-Miller’s term, which goes through December of 2027.

Those interested in applying can visit the district’s website.
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Local News Wichita Public SchoolsWichita School Board
Daniel Caudill
Daniel Caudill covers education and other local issues for KMUW.
See stories by Daniel Caudill