Wichita school board seeking applications to fill seat previously held by McCray-Miller

The Wichita Board of Education is seeking applications to fill a seat left vacant after former board member Melody McCray-Miller died in February.

The open seat is an at-large position, meaning any registered voter who lives in the school district could serve.

Applicants must also pass a background check to qualify.

The district will accept applications through April 22. The board will publicly interview qualified candidates at a special meeting on May 15.

If the board appoints a candidate at that meeting, the new appointee will participate in the May 29 agenda review and the June 1 board meeting.

The appointee will serve the rest of McCray-Miller’s term, which goes through December of 2027.