Wichita school board member Melody McCray-Miller dies

Wichita school board member Melody McCray-Miller has died. She was 69.

McCray-Miller was elected to the Wichita board as an at-large member in 2023. She stepped away from the board about five months ago because of health concerns.

A former teacher and Democratic state lawmaker, McCray-Miller was an advocate for community schools — an education reform strategy that pairs schools with local health centers, housing assistance and other services to address the overall needs of students and families. Wichita launched a community schools pilot project with seven elementary schools last fall.

McCray-Miller and her late husband, Larry, ran Miller's Barbecue in northeast Wichita for many years.

McCray-Miller served as a State Representative for the 89th House District from 2005 to 2013. Prior to running for the Kansas Legislature, she served as the first Black woman to represent the 4th District on the Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners.

She also served as an adjunct lecturer in Wichita State University's political science department.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Wichita school district officials said McCray-Miller "brought a districtwide perspective grounded in care, integrity, and a genuine belief in the potential of every student."