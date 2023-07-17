2023 Wichita school board primary: Where do at-large candidates stand on the issues?

The five candidates running for the at-large seat on the Wichita school board will meet in a primary Aug. 1.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

The at-large position is currently held by school board president Sheril Logan, who is not running for re-election.

Wichita school board members serve four-year terms and receive no pay for twice-monthly meetings and other work. They oversee a budget of nearly $1 billion and set policy for the state’s largest school district, with about 47,000 students.

Members elected in November will take office on Jan. 8, 2024. Here’s where the at-large candidates stand on some key issues facing Wichita schools:

Courtesy photo / Jacob A. Bakk

Name: Jacob A. Bakk

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired aircraft mechanic

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

My vision for the USD 259 school district is to promote more transparency between the families of our school board! The family was ordained by God and is such an instrumental part of our children being able to dream of becoming anything they set their minds on becoming! Welcoming our parents to attend our school board meetings as concerned parents not as terrorists. We as parents, meaning both father and mother can instill that belief in our children through our example and support and encouraging them to believe that all things are possible! Guiding them and helping them along the way, even when they mess up, thru unconditional Love to Achieve even what they never dreamed possible!

What should the Wichita school board do to recruit and retain qualified teachers?

I believe we need to look closely at pay for performance! Teachers feel much more valued and appreciated for the job when they are fairly compensated! This should be a two-edged sword. We need to hold them accountable. While bigger paychecks don't guarantee greater job satisfaction, students can benefit in a number of ways: improved teacher retention, gains in student performance, a larger percentage of high-achieving college students taking courses in education, and increased likelihood of hiring teachers who earned top scores on their educator certification exam.

Teachers are reporting a rise in unruly classroom behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic. How could schools reverse that trend?

The teachers have a heavy responsibility to teach our children! The basics of reading, writing, Math and civics! We have so many students with proficiency scores far below what they should be. We as parents need to take a more active role in the development of our children of the future. We should not consider the schools as our babysitters. Our childrens' safety in the classroom should be our number one priority!

I believe unruly kids should face the consequences of their actions! Distractions in the classroom should be kept to a bare minimum. Cells phones should be turned off and if that doesn't work, checked at the door or left home. Maintaining a child's attention span is hard enough without a cell phone ringing in class. Correction must be swift and just, whether that requires going to the principal’s office or calling the parents to come and pick up their child. Allowing a child to disrupt the whole class can not be tolerated!

What should be done at the district level to address mental health issues for students and staff?

The mental health issue is an area that has been overlooked in our schools for a long time! The staffing shortage in Wichita is great with so many good teachers reaching retirement and the small number getting into the profession opting for better paying jobs! Wichita currently has 60 open teaching positions! We need to fill those and hire more special ed workers and tutors. Our graduation rate is presently at 80%, the goal for 2024 is 82%. lowa has a graduation rate of 92%, we have a long ways to go! Dream, Believe and achieve!

Education officials have said critical race theory is not part of the state standards and is not taught in Kansas schools. Nevertheless, the concept has become an issue in many districts. What are your thoughts on how schools should teach about race and racism?

CRT has no place in our school! Where is our society heading? Our constitution states that all men are created equal! Teaching our children that color makes a difference only seeks to divide our nation more! One nation under God! Red and yellow black and white they are precious in His sight is a song we as Christians have taught our children in Sunday school! We have left behind many of our Christian values and have left God out of the picture!

The family unit is ordained by God to teach our children right from wrong. There is a spiritual war going on "Good" vs. Evil." Which side do you want to be on?

Name: Harlan Bascombe

Did not answer questions.

Darrin Hackney / Courtesy photo Jesse Borosky

Name: Jesse Borosky

Age: 31

Occupation: Clinical psychologist, graduate student

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

I believe I am the best candidate for this job due to my unique perspective of how children, families, and communities function. Throughout the course of my education in pursuing my PhD in clinical psychology, I have developed a solid understanding of how students learn. I know that in order to understand their behavior, we must also understand the function of that behavior, the context that the students interact in, and the learning history of that student. My vision is to have USD 259 become a community where the needs of all of our diverse students, families, and faculty are met.

What should the Wichita school board do to recruit and retain qualified teachers?

It is necessary to work closely with our teachers’ union representatives. I am an adamant proponent of workers’ rights, and I understand that our workers are being undervalued. Teachers are constantly scrutinized and tasked with managing far too many students; I believe these issues can be alleviated by allowing our teachers to discuss controversial topics in class and by providing all teachers with para-educator support. Research has demonstrated that employees are more likely to stay when they believe their organization supports them; therefore, we must show our teachers (and all staff) that they are valued members of the school community.

Teachers are reporting a rise in unruly classroom behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic. How could schools reverse that trend?

To manage this, we must recognize the functions of these behaviors and consider all the social injustices at play in our students’ lives. Additionally, we currently use an outdated model of behavior management. Detention, suspension, and expulsion do not adequately reduce negative behavior; instead, they create a cycle of students falling behind and growing up in poverty. Instead, we must positively reinforce prosocial behaviors and use restorative practices to amend conflicts in our communities. Furthermore, we must expand mental health resources for our students; negative behavior and mental health difficulties are inherently linked, and we must treat them in tandem.

What should be done at the district level to address mental health issues for students and staff?

There are multiple ways to manage this. First, we know that mental health is linked to low-income, which ¾ of our student body qualify as. Providing necessities like food, transportation, medical support, etc. can mitigate the risk of mental illness. Additionally, we should strengthen our relationships with Comcare, MHA, and other mental health providers, as well as create new relationships with universities like WSU, KU School of Medicine, and Friends. We should also hire more in-house professionals, such as social workers, clinical/school psychologists, etc. It is also crucial to adopt evidence-based curricula about mental well-being, similar to standard health classes.

Education officials have said critical race theory is not part of the state standards and is not taught in Kansas schools. Nevertheless, the concept has become an issue in many districts. What are your thoughts on how schools should teach about race and racism?

I think it is necessary to adopt curricula that encourage children to think critically about our history and about the power dynamics that exist presently within our institutions. Many curricula that attempt to skirt around controversial materials often fail to adequately teach our students about the problems POC have and continue to face. I believe that teaching our children how to have difficult conversations about identity will make them stronger, more well-rounded adults. Also, research has demonstrated that children who learn about race become less biased against their POC peers, while also not viewing their white peers negatively.

Name: Brent Davis

Age: 60

Occupation: Owner of Complete Education, a tutoring and test preparation business

Did not answer questions.

Courtesy photo / Melody McCray-Miller, a former Kansas representative and Sedgwick County Commissioner, is running for the at-large seat on the Wichita school board.

Name: Melody McCray-Miller

Age: 66

Occupation: Business owner; adjunct lecturer at Wichita State University

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

As a proud Southeast High School graduate, former USD 259 educator, and former State Representative, I am deeply committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of students and teachers in our district. My experiences have shaped my understanding of education and allowed me to comprehend the unique challenges faced by both students and teachers, as well as the ways to overcome them. My vision is to create a leading school district in Kansas, where board-level accountability ensures consistent standards across all schools, and an action-plan that improves student and teacher achievement, behavior, and building performance.

What should the Wichita school board do to recruit and retain qualified teachers?

I believe the current recruitment strategies being used by the school district are on the right track, however there are some additional tactics and strategies needed. Our Wichita Public Schools teach a student population that is majority students of color who are predominately Hispanic and Black, and these same students qualify for free and reduced lunches demonstrating some economic needs. I will advocate for our district to become laser focused and recruit more teachers who reflect our students, recruit more experienced teachers and lastly, to consider investing in a teaching apprenticeship program where “new” teachers are under the guided tutelage of an established teacher. Each of these recommendations when employed have been shown to improve retention as well as student behaviors both academic and disciplinary.

Teachers are reporting a rise in unruly classroom behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic. How could schools reverse that trend?

In addition to what I have stated previously, I am actively listening to the very real concerns of teachers, students, parents, and staff throughout the district and collaborating to find meaningful solutions. The solutions may require an allocation of funding for under-resourced schools, collaborating with stakeholders, and establishing policies that support the success of both students and teachers. I believe, for things to improve, solutions must be implemented building-to-building with district wide accountability. I would like to see us cultivate a culture of high standards across our district that we all continually strive to achieve.

What should be done at the district level to address mental health issues for students and staff?

I believe we as a district offer several programs that are designed to support students' mental and emotional health. An example is the Kansas Opportunity Support Program, a joint initiative between USD 259 and the Kansas Department of Education and COMCARE Sedgwick County. This program is designed to assist students that are struggling with mental health, behavioral and emotional concerns. However, I know that there are issues with capacity, which is the number of students that can actually access and utilize the services offered, which has created a waiting list. Some students and families need these mental health services sooner than later. If elected I will work to identify additional funding for this program and others that can be beneficial. This will also help staff because many are not prepared to address the direct and residual behavioral issues that present due to the lack or overloaded mental health services and programs for students.

Education officials have said critical race theory is not part of the state standards and is not taught in Kansas schools. Nevertheless, the concept has become an issue in many districts. What are your thoughts on how schools should teach about race and racism?

As stated in the question, Critical Race Theory is not a part of the state standards and is not taught in Kansas. As a former Middle and High School teacher I also know that history, government, and social studies cannot accurately and factually be taught without referencing, with evidenced research to support, important historical events such as the Tulsa, more specifically Greenwood Race Massacre that took place May 31 and June 1, 1921. This egregious event and others are American History that should be included and taught in American History curriculum, not barred or banned.