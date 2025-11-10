Wichita announces three finalists for city manager

Three finalists for Wichita's next city manager include a current city administrator, a former U.S. Army commander, and a county administrator from South Carolina who once served in Manhattan, Kansas.

City leaders announced the finalists at a news conference Monday.

Donte Martin has been Wichita's assistant city manager since 2017. Martin previously served as court administrator and interim superintendent of Central Inspection in Wichita.

Another finalist, Mark Freitag, is the former chief administrative officer for Westminster, Colorado, near Denver. Freitag resigned that position in July 2024.

Freitag previously served as chief executive officer for Janesville, Wisconsin. He also served in U.S. Army command positions, including chief executive officer of the U.S. Army Garrison in Fort Hood, Texas.

The third finalist, Dennis Marstall, has been county administrator for Lancaster County, South Carolina, since 2021. The county is part of the Charlotte, North Carolina, metropolitan area. Prior to that, Marstall was assistant city manager in Manhattan, Kansas.

Wichita residents will get a chance to meet and ask questions of the finalists at a community forum on Nov. 18, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Botanica.

City Manager Robert Layton is retiring at the end of this year.