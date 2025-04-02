Wichita City Manager Robert Layton to retire at the end of 2025

City manager Robert Layton will retire from his position at the end of 2025.

Layton was hired as city manager in 2009. He has worked under four Wichita mayors and 21 different City Council members.

"I am honored to have served as Wichita’s City Manager for 16 years and to have worked in local government for 47 years," Layton wrote in an email to city employees. "During that long career, I have served many dedicated elected officials who have cared only about making their communities a better place to live and work, and I thank each of them for their support and commitment to good government."

The City Council, which ultimately hires the manager, will lead the national search for a new manager. In a statement, Mayor Lily Wu thanked Layton for his years of service, but emphasized the need for a new generation of leadership.

"This is an amazing opportunity for the right leader, and our next steps will be critical to our city’s future," Wu wrote in a statement. "It’s my sincere hope the next person in this role will respect taxpayers, focus on improving core services, and work alongside our community to make Wichita the best city to live, work, and raise a family."

Wichita's system of government allots significant power to the city manager, who is meant to carry out the will of the City Council. In practice, this means the manager carries out many administrative tasks, such as oversight of city departments.

Under Layton's leadership in the last 16 years, the city has built a number of facilities, including a new downtown library and water treatment plant. Layton also oversaw the beginnings of the Multi-Agency Center, which offers a 24/7 shelter for unhoused residents and will ultimately include a navigation center with a multitude of social services on-site.

Layton has also suffered criticisms throughout his tenure, including throughout 2021 City Council races in which several candidates said they wanted to replace him. Current council members Maggie Ballard and Mike Hoheisel both went on record in favor of replacing Layton.

Prior to joining the City of Wichita, Layton served as City Manager from 1984 to 2009 for Urbandale, Iowa. He also served as the assistant to the City Manager in Des Moines, Iowa from 1980 to 1984.