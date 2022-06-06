Credit Alison McAdam NPR newscaster Korva Coleman

The KMUW Korva Coleman Internship is designed to train college students of color to be part of the next generation of public radio reporters and newscasters.

The Coleman intern gets an immersive, hands-on learning experience at KMUW, Wichita’s award-winning National Public Radio station, as well as mentoring from NPR newscaster Korva Coleman.

The internship is for 10 weeks beginning June 6, 2022. The Coleman intern will work 40 hours a week. They will be paid a $5,000 stipend and receive free room and board.

The Coleman intern will get professional experience reporting and writing for both broadcast and digital platforms. They will work with veteran public radio reporters and editors in the KMUW newsroom. The intern also will receive training to help develop their on-air voice delivery.

At the end of the internship, the Coleman intern will have a formal exit interview with the news director. He will identify the intern’s strengths and weaknesses and areas of growth, as well as provide a formal letter of recommendation reflecting a summary of the internship experience.

The best candidates will have:



Outstanding writing and reporting skills.

Experience working for a media outlet, either on campus or in the community. Broadcast experience is a bonus, but not required.

A strong interest in news and the world around them.

A genuine desire to learn and pursue NPR-style journalism.

A curious and creative bent.

An ability to absorb and apply constructive criticism.

A valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

The internship is open to both undergraduate and graduate students. Applications should include a resume with professional references and four to five examples of the student’s work, either published or broadcast. Deadline to submit is Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Finalists will be notified in February and interviewed via Zoom.

The KMUW Korva Coleman Internship is supported by the Kansas Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Send applications to:

Tom Shine

KMUW

Director of News and Public Affairs

shine@kmuw.org

For further questions, contact Tom at shine@kmuw.org or 316-978-7324.

About Korva Coleman

Korva Coleman is an award-winning NPR newscaster with a strong interest in introducing students of color to journalism, in particular public radio journalism.

She will conduct an introductory video call with the selected applicant and hold regular discussions with the intern throughout the summer. She will offer tips and answer any questions about the industry, including her own experiences as a journalist of color.

Credit COURTESY HAFSA QURAISHI KMUW's Inaugural Coleman Intern, Hafsa Quraishi.

KMUW welcomed, remotely, the station's inaugural Korva Coleman Diversity Intern, Hafsa Quraishi, in the summer of 2020. Hafsa shares this statement about her experience: