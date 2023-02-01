Tadeo Ruiz is the 2023 Korva Coleman Diversity in Journalism intern. He is currently a journalism student at the University of Missouri specializing in radio and audio storytelling. He’s the co-host and founder of his local community radio Spanish show, “La Voz Latina,” where he focuses on expanding Latine voices and highlighting music in Spanish.

When he’s not in an audio booth, Tadeo can be found crate digging at record stores, pairing coffee and books at local bookstores, and watching movies late at night.