Kansas Amplified

KMUW is presenting free podcast training to six rural libraries in Kansas, equipping each site with the tools and skills necessary to launch and sustain a community storytelling initiative.

This multi-hour workshop is presented free of charge. Plus KMUW is donating recording equipment to the library, so you will be able to use it to shape and complete future stories of your own.

Hosted by KMUW’s Jedd Beaudoin and Torin Andersen, the workshop is open to podcasters of all levels. If you’ve just starting, we invite you to learn more about recording and interviewing techniques and if you’re already shaped some of your own podcasts, we welcome your insights and experience as part of the learning process.

Space is limited. Sign up today using this form.

Made possible by funding from the Kansas Office of Rural Prosperity.