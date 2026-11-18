Early in her election-night victory speech, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia's next governor, alluded to one of her main campaign promises: granting more low-income adults access to government health insurance.

"This win is for the caregiver who can't afford healthcare and needs Georgia to finally expand Medicaid," she told a crowd of cheering supporters.

The national Democratic landslide that will give the party control of Congress will also sweep Bottoms and other Democratic gubernatorial candidates into office in a handful of states that have for years resisted fully expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Like Bottoms, governors-elect Cindy Holscher in Kansas, Gina Hinojosa in Texas, and David Crowley in Wisconsin campaigned on finally broadening access to the joint federal-state insurance program for those with low incomes or disabilities. More than a million people collectively in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Wisconsin could be covered by full Medicaid expansion, according to 2024 data from KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News.

But expanding their Medicaid programs is no small task.

These Democrats would have to surmount political and legislative hurdles at a time when the realities of Medicaid expansion have changed. Last year's GOP budget law eliminated a financial bonus for states to expand, imposed a work mandate, and implemented funding restrictions that are tougher on full expansion states.

"It's so messy," said Caylee Noggle, a former Georgia Medicaid director who is now president of the Georgia Hospital Association. "We're in this real moment where there are benefits and trade-offs to traditional expansion."

Federal changes

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, required states to expand Medicaid to millions more low-income adults. But a 2012 Supreme Court decision made that choice optional.

Forty states plus Washington, D.C., have expanded Medicaid, most recently North Carolina in 2023. Ten states, including Georgia and Wisconsin, have declined to fully expand eligibility for the program. But those two states have offered coverage to some who would be covered under full expansion.

The calculus for expanding changed last year. Along with eliminating the expansion bonus, President Donald Trump's signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act imposed restrictions on how much federal money states can draw down to help prop up doctors and hospitals that treat large numbers of Medicaid patients. And the limits are lower for expansion states than non-expansion states.

Those funding restrictions will likely be a focal point for lawmakers in Wisconsin. Fully expanding Medicaid could threaten hundreds of millions of federal dollars flowing into the state, according to estimates from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Bobby Peterson, a Madison-based attorney who helps clients navigate benefit programs, said any plan to cover more people with full Medicaid expansion in Wisconsin would likely hit headwinds, even with Democrats controlling the governor's office and both branches of the state legislature starting in January.

"These are going to be hard conversations," he said.

Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector For years, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly attempted to expand Medicaid in Kansas, but the Republican-controlled Legislature shot down her proposals.

Crowley, the state's incoming Democratic governor, embraced full Medicaid expansion early in his campaign. Later, he called for opening the state's partial Medicaid expansion to anyone who wants to buy a plan. Since his win, he's moved further away from full expansion.

The Crowley campaign did not answer specific questions from KFF Health News about which policy he would pursue, and spokesperson Jonathan Fera said the governor-elect would share more about his agenda after his inauguration.

When states expand eligibility, they get a larger federal funding match per enrollee in the expansion pool than for other people in their Medicaid programs. And having fewer uninsured patients can reduce the financial strain on hospitals and other players in the health system, which can win support for expansion from the hospital industry and rural politicians worried about facility closures in their communities.

Still, states must find the money to pay their share for this bigger group of enrollees while wrestling with the new funding restrictions.

"It's a lot of complicated math," said Lawson Mansell, senior health policy analyst at the Niskanen Center, a think tank focused on free-market policies.

Expansion also comes with new rules from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act requiring enrollees to prove they're working or completing at least 80 hours of other qualifying activities a month. Democrats would need to grapple with the politics of rolling out rules pushed by Republicans — and the potential of their congressional counterparts to change course again.

The political landscape in Washington, D.C., has shifted with the blue wave entering Congress. Democrats have already pledged to roll back the Medicaid cuts in the GOP budget law but haven't said how. And it's unclear whether Trump would be on board.

"When states operate in an environment where they're uncertain about federal policy, that makes it harder for states to legislate," said Brian Blase, president of the right-leaning Paragon Health Institute.

States would also need to figure out how to enact those work requirements if they hold. In Georgia, administrative hurdles for similar work rules made it difficult for people to enroll in the state's limited expansion program, which is set to expire at the end of the year. And many states that have already expanded Medicaid are struggling to implement the rules.

On Nov. 13, the White House allowed states to delay the new work rules, originally set to take effect Jan. 1, by six months after pushback.

"Even if a state adopts the expansion, unfortunately, this could result in people still remaining uninsured just because of all these changes that essentially add more red tape," said Edwin Park, a research professor at Georgetown University's Center for Children and Families.

Political realities and uncertainties

Enrollment in the Obamacare marketplaces has ballooned in several non-expansion states, including Texas, where more than 4 million people picked plans for 2026, according to KFF. Opponents of full Medicaid expansion have long warned against adding more people to Medicaid, a government program, rather than keeping them on private Affordable Care Act plans.

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke said he believes Medicaid expansion will be a priority for Hinojosa given her past work in the state legislature and her campaign messaging.

"The stories of people she met across the state struggling without healthcare really made an impact on her," he said. "It's clear that this is a priority for her."

But while Texas Democrats won the governor's office and a majority in the state House, Republicans will still hold a majority in the state Senate.

John Henderson, president and CEO of the Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals, said he's skeptical that Republican legislators will reverse their long-standing opposition to expanding Medicaid.

"It's been several sessions since there was even a real attempt at a conversation around Medicaid expansion," Henderson said. "There was an appetite in the House, but never enthusiasm in the Senate."

Full Medicaid expansion has also eluded lawmakers in Kansas, where Holscher won a close race for governor. She will replace Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat whose efforts to expand Medicaid were stymied.

In this month's elections, Kansas Republicans maintained control of the state Senate and House, but Democrats broke the GOP supermajority in the latter body.

The Holscher campaign did not respond to questions from KFF Health News about her plans to get Medicaid expansion through two GOP-controlled legislative bodies.

But the additional seats Democrats won give them more leverage to get conversations about expansion moving again, said April Holman, executive director of the nonprofit Alliance for a Healthy Kansas.

"I've been working on this long enough to have seen a number of different Houses of Representatives in Kansas," she said. "This is the most encouraging group coming in — in a very long time."

This story was originally published by KFF Health News, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

Senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam contributed reporting.

