Election 2020

KMUW News will have live on-air and online coverage of local, state and congressional races on Election Day, Nov. 3. Listen from 7 to 11 p.m., follow KMUW on Facebook and Twitter, and visit KMUW.org for election results.

Click here to locate your Election Day polling place if you want to vote in-person.

Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, to the Sedgwick County Election Office, an Early Vote Center during voting hours, or a secure ballot drop box. If mailing, ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Resources



KMUW's 2020 Election Blueprint is supported by the COVID-19 Connection Fund at the Wichita Community Foundation.

