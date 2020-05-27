Election 2020

© 2021 KMUW
KMUW News brings you the latest candidate information and resources on how to vote in the 2020 elections.

KMUW News will have live on-air and online coverage of local, state and congressional races on Election Day, Nov. 3. Listen from 7 to 11 p.m., follow KMUW on Facebook and Twitter, and visit KMUW.org for election results.

  • Click here to locate your Election Day polling place if you want to vote in-person.
  • Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, to the Sedgwick County Election Office, an Early Vote Center during voting hours, or a secure ballot drop box. If mailing, ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. 

Resources

  • Vote Local KS | You select the language, location and topics, and we’ll send you important election reminders via text message.
  • B?u C? N?m 2020 | Election information offered in Vietnamese.
  • Elección 2020 | Election information offered in Spanish.
  • ???????? 2020 | Election information offered in Arabic.
  •  ???????? ???? | Election information offered in Persian/Farsi.
KMUW's 2020 Election Blueprint is supported by the COVID-19 Connection Fund at the Wichita Community Foundation.

