Election 2020

KMUW News will have live on-air and online coverage of local, state and congressional races on Election Day, Nov. 3. Listen from 7 to 11 p.m., follow KMUW on Facebook and Twitter, and visit KMUW.org for election results.
- Click here to locate your Election Day polling place if you want to vote in-person.
- Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, to the Sedgwick County Election Office, an Early Vote Center during voting hours, or a secure ballot drop box. If mailing, ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Resources
- Vote Local KS | You select the language, location and topics, and we’ll send you important election reminders via text message.
- B?u C? N?m 2020 | Election information offered in Vietnamese.
- Elección 2020 | Election information offered in Spanish.
- ???????? 2020 | Election information offered in Arabic.
- ???????? ???? | Election information offered in Persian/Farsi.
KMUW's 2020 Election Blueprint is supported by the COVID-19 Connection Fund at the Wichita Community Foundation.
-
Tabitha Lehman, Sedgwick County’s election commissioner since 2011, will not be retained when her term expires in July.Lehman and Kansas Secretary of…
-
Members of Congress are formally counting the Electoral College votes today.A group of Republicans are planning to object to the results, citing false…
-
TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said Tuesday that he will vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, breaking with…
-
Four Republican members of the Kansas Congressional delegation plan to object when Congress meets Wednesday to certify the Electoral College.Rep. Ron…
-
The 2020 general election set records in Sedgwick County for early voting and the overall number of ballots cast.A post-election report presented to…
-
Republican Party officials representing Kansas in the Electoral College quickly and quietly cast the state's six votes for President Donald Trump during a…
-
Kansas’ Republican attorney general has brought the state into an effort by GOP officials across the nation to subvert the will of voters and reverse…
-
KMUW's Engage ICT: Digital Democracy on Tap and Kansas Leadership Center partnered to present One Small Step: Courageous Political Conversations on…
-
Voters elected Democrat Sarah Lopez to a four-year term on the Sedgwick County Commission.Official election results certified Monday confirm Lopez won the…
-
The tumultuous tenure of Michael O’Donnell on the Sedgwick County Commission has ended.O’Donnell resigned immediately late Friday afternoon after the…