IRA Charitable Rollover & Stock Gifts

IRA Charitable Rollover

You may be looking for a way to make a big difference to help further our mission. If you are 70 ½ or older you may also be interested in a way to lower the income and taxes from your individual retirement account (IRA) withdrawals. An IRA Charitable rollover is a way you can help KMUW continue our work.

Congress reinstated a law that allows you to make a tax-free gift from your IRA. This law no longer has an expiration date so, in most cases, you are free to make annual gifts to us from your IRA this year and well into the future.

Potential Benefits of an IRA Rollover

Avoid taxes on transfers of up to $100,000 from your IRA to our organization

Satisfy your required minimum distribution (RMD) for the year

Reduce your taxable income, even if you do not itemize deductions

Make a gift that is not subject to the 50% deduction limits on charitable gifts

Help further the work and mission of KMUW

How an IRA Charitable Rollover Gift Works

Contact your IRA plan administrator to make an IRA Charitable Rollover gift to KMUW. Call Jessica Treadwell, Director of Development Donor Relations, at (316) 978-7572 to let her know your gift is coming. Your IRA funds will be directly transferred to KMUW to help continue our important work. PLEASE NOTE: IRA charitable rollover gifts do not qualify for a charitable deduction.

Here's a sample letter to your IRA Administrator.

If you plan to give an IRA gift to KMUW, please mail or call:

Jessica Treadwell | Director of Development and Donor Relations

KMUW | 121 N Mead, #200 | Wichita, KS 67202

(316) 978-7572 | treadwell@kmuw.org

Gifts of Stock

The gift of an appreciated asset, often common stock or mutual fund shares, is a valuable way to make a contribution to a charitable organization and receive tax benefits based on the value of the asset(s).

A gift of stock can bring meaningful financial and tax benefits to both you and KMUW. Wichita State University Foundation works with KMUW to process all stock gifts. Stock transfer instructions are available here and include DTC and account number as well as Wichita State University Foundation tax ID number (48-6121167). Please be sure to notify KMUW of your gift intent when you notify your broker, so that we can ensure the gift will be properly credited to KMUW. Call or email Jessica Treadwell with type and shares amount of stock to be sent:

