Build a Personal Legacy and Support KMUW with Planned Giving

Great Journalism is a Gift. Pass It On.

Planned gifts are once-in-a-lifetime gifts, ultimately making a lasting, positive influence for public radio. If you are a contributing member of KMUW, a planned gift such as a bequest or beneficiary of your retirement account may be your next step in providing for KMUW’s growth – now and in the future.

There are many ways to make a gift. Our director of development and donor relations can help you think strategically about how to support KMUW in a way that fits your unique interest and financial situation, so that you can maximize the impact you will have on the future of public radio.

Two of the simple ways you can support the station are:

A gift in your will, called a bequest, is flexible, convenient and simple to complete. You can donate a specified sum of money, a percentage of the remainder of your estate, or a particular property—and because you are not making a gift until after your lifetime, you can change your mind at any time. In turn, KMUW will be able to use your gift to help secure the future of KMUW and ensure that future generations of public radio listeners are able to keep abreast of local and international news and information. Click here to download sample bequest wording.

You may also consider using retirement-plan assets, such as an IRA, 401(k) or 403(b) to make a significant gift that will support KMUW. Your retirement-plan assets are very likely a significant portion of your net worth. And because of special tax considerations, they could make an excellent choice for funding a charitable gift.

Estate gifts to support the station are properly made to the Wichita State University Foundation for the benefit of KMUW. The tax identification number of the Wichita State University Foundation is 48-6121167.

To learn more about how you can support KMUW through a planned gift, we are pleased to offer additional resources through Wichita State University Foundation Planned Giving Website. Here, you’ll find more detailed information and documents to assist you with your philanthropic planning. KMUW partners with Wichita State University Foundation Planned Giving Office so that we may best assist you.

If you notify KMUW with your intent to support the station with a planned gift, you will have the option to become a member of the KMUW Tower Society and WSU Foundation Society of 1895. If you have already included the station in your estate plans, please let us know. We would appreciate the opportunity to thank you for your generosity and to help make sure your intentions are carried out properly.

For assistance, or to further explore the benefits of making a planned gift, please contact:

Jessica Treadwell | Director of Development and Donor Relations

KMUW | 121 N Mead, #200 | Wichita, KS 67202

(316) 978-7572 | treadwell@kmuw.org

This information is not intended to be legal or tax advice. Please consult your advisor(s) if you are considering this type of gift.

Sample Bequest Language

