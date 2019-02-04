Play a leadership role in the future of KMUW.

A gift of $1,200 ($100/month) or more makes the news and programming that are hallmarks of KMUW possible. Whether you contribute a single gift or multiple gifts totaling $1,200 or more during your annual membership year, you will join an elite group of KMUW’s most steadfast and generous donors who demand a high standard of excellence.

Members enjoy many special benefits including by-invitation-only events with on-air personalities, advance notice of upcoming projects and programs of special interest, behind the scenes tours and more.

To become a Leadership Circle member, please contact:

Jessica Treadwell | Director of Development and Donor Relations

KMUW | 121 N Mead, #200 | Wichita, KS 67202

(316) 978-7572 | treadwell@kmuw.org

