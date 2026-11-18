Old Town is going full holiday mode, and the whole family's invited. 🎄

The Old Town Farm & Art Market is home base, with carriage rides, Santa, and carolers filling the streets with holiday cheer. Bundle up the kids, grab a hot drink, and come make some memories.

🛍️ Market hours: 10-1

🎅Santa and 🐴 Carriage Rides 11-1

🎶 Carolers and live holiday music

And that's just the start. Businesses all over Old Town are hosting their own holiday happenings throughout the day, so plan to stick around and explore.

Hit "Going" and keep an eye on this page. We'll be posting updates as more Old Town events get added.

See you in Old Town! ✨

This event is thanks, in part, to a grant from Downtown Wichita!