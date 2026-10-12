- Classes/Workshops,
- Kids & Family,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
YogaTime in the Galleries
- Classes/Workshops,
- Kids & Family,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
YogaTime in the Galleries
About Yoga Time in the Galleries:
Join your little learner at WAM for a FREE, playful yoga experience on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM or 11:30 AM! Led by certified instructor Christine Vumai (200-ERYT), each session features movement, music, art looking, and hands-on creativity. Yoga mats are provided, or bring your own.
This class is geared toward children ages 2 to 6. Older siblings are welcome to join. An adult must accompany the children.
Wichita Art Museum
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921