- Community Events
Yoga in the Park Fall 2026
- Community Events
Yoga in the Park Fall 2026
Yoga in the Park
Free Community Classes in Downtown Wichita
Step away from the desk and into the park. A midweek reset has returned to the city’s core for Downtown Wichita’s Yoga in the Park. The rejuvenating, all-levels yoga session is designed to help you de-stress, stretch and reconnect with your community! Whether you're a seasoned yogi or unrolling a mat for the first time, there’s a spot for you downtown.
When: Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Sept. 9 to Oct. 14. The 30-min class begins promptly at 12:15 p.m.
Where: Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square Park, 205 E. Douglas Ave.
Cost: Free (Registration Required). Click here to register.
What to Bring: A yoga mat (or a beach towel), a water bottle and a smile.
Why Join Us?
Breath of Fresh Air: Boost your mood and vitamin D levels by practicing yoga outdoors.
Community Connection: Meet your neighbors and strengthen your bond with the downtown Wichita community.
Mind-Body Reset: Lower your stress and increase mental clarity in a supportive, non-judgmental environment.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM