Join women from across agriculture for the Women Grow the Farm 2027 Conference, taking place February 11–12 in Manhattan, Kansas!

This two-day event brings together women involved in farming, ranching, agribusiness, and agriculture-related industries for opportunities to learn, connect, and grow. Attendees can look forward to engaging speakers, educational sessions, practical resources, and meaningful conversations with other women who share a passion for agriculture.

Whether you're actively involved in an agricultural operation, working in the industry, or just beginning your journey in agriculture, the conference offers valuable opportunities for professional and personal growth.

Registration is now open! Early bird registration is $175 through January 9, with student registration available for $75. Optional pre-conference sessions are $25. The conference hotel block deadline is January 9.

For more information and to register, visit www.womengrowthefarm.com/conference and click "Register Now on Whova."