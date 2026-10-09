© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events

Winter Maker Market

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events

Winter Maker Market

Join us at the MakeICT’s Winter Maker Market on December 5, 2026!

Shop one-of-a-kind handmade goods from talented local vendors, explore live maker demonstrations, and bid on unique items in our silent and live auctions — all celebrating the best of Wichita’s creative community.

Kansas Aviation Museum
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MakeICT Institute
onboarding@makeict.org
http://www.makeict.org
Kansas Aviation Museum
3350 South George Washington Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67210
(316) 683-9242
barbkramer@kansasaviationmuseum.org
https://kansasaviationmuseum.org/