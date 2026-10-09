- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events
Winter Maker Market
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events
Winter Maker Market
Join us at the MakeICT’s Winter Maker Market on December 5, 2026!
Shop one-of-a-kind handmade goods from talented local vendors, explore live maker demonstrations, and bid on unique items in our silent and live auctions — all celebrating the best of Wichita’s creative community.
Kansas Aviation Museum
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
MakeICT Institute
onboarding@makeict.org
Kansas Aviation Museum
3350 South George Washington Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67210
(316) 683-9242
barbkramer@kansasaviationmuseum.org