- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Wild Lights 2026
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Wild Lights 2026
Immerse yourself in an enchanting world of lights! ✨ This fall, Wild Lights features an exciting display of larger-than-life fauna, flora, and other breathtaking lanterns. Journey through the Zoo during an unforgettable night of wonder and beauty.
Wild Lights will be open Wednesdays – Sundays from Oct. 16 – Dec. 20.
🚙 You can also experience Wild Lights with a private golf cart tour!
Sit back and relax with a festive drink and snack while you view the lights in style. Each tour can accommodate up to 10 guests.
Get your tickets today at scz.org/event/wild-lights
*Wild Lights will be held rain or shine unless the Zoo makes the decision to cancel due to lightning or other unsafe conditions.
Sedgwick County Zoo
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo
5555 Zoo Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67212