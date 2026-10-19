Wild Lights 2026

Immerse yourself in an enchanting world of lights! ✨ This fall, Wild Lights features an exciting display of larger-than-life fauna, flora, and other breathtaking lanterns. Journey through the Zoo during an unforgettable night of wonder and beauty.

Wild Lights will be open Wednesdays – Sundays from Oct. 16 – Dec. 20.

🚙 You can also experience Wild Lights with a private golf cart tour!

Sit back and relax with a festive drink and snack while you view the lights in style. Each tour can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Get your tickets today at scz.org/event/wild-lights

*Wild Lights will be held rain or shine unless the Zoo makes the decision to cancel due to lightning or other unsafe conditions.