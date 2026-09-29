© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events

Wicked Island Haunted Attraction at O.J. Watson Park

  • Community Events

Wicked Island Haunted Attraction at O.J. Watson Park

Can you last a 30 minute trek through our haunted island? You never know what could be lurking around the next corner in these woods.

Plant Kingdom and the City of Wichita present the

Wicked Island Haunted Attraction at O.J. Watson Park!

Visit us this Halloween season!

OJ Watson Park
$15-40
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Friday: 08:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Get Tickets
OJ Watson Park
3022 S McLean Blvd
Wichita , Kansas 67217
https://www.wichita.gov/parkandrec/watsonpark/Pages/default.aspx