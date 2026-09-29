- Community Events
Wicked Island Haunted Attraction at O.J. Watson Park
- Community Events
Wicked Island Haunted Attraction at O.J. Watson Park
Can you last a 30 minute trek through our haunted island? You never know what could be lurking around the next corner in these woods.
Plant Kingdom and the City of Wichita present the
Wicked Island Haunted Attraction at O.J. Watson Park!
Visit us this Halloween season!
OJ Watson Park
$15-40
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Friday: 08:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 12:00 AM
OJ Watson Park
3022 S McLean BlvdWichita , Kansas 67217