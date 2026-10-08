Wichita Walk to End Alzheimer's

Where do the funds go?

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. The Alzheimer's Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Schedule of Events:

Venue Opens at 10:00a.m. | Opening Ceremony at 11:00a.m. | Walk begins after the opening ceremony

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Location:

Wichita State University - Rhatigan Student Center | 1845 Fairmount St #56 Wichita, KS 67260 | Map it

Route Length: 1 mile

Contact:

Central & Western Kansas | 316-267-7333 | CWKSadmin@alz.org