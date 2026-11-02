Wichita Music Census Report and Dashboard Release

We’ll host an introduction to the results at 11:00am on Saturday, November 7th at CityArts (334 N Mead). Doors will open at 10:30am with live music, coffee, and snacks. There will be additional discussions of the data’s results throughout November at various live events in the city. More information to come!

The City of Wichita, Wichita State University, Movement Musick, and the Kansas Arts Commission, through the efforts of Wichita’s 150 community partners, are happy to announce the release of the Wichita Music Census Report and Dashboard. The Report contains high-level analysis of the nearly 1,500 census responses, including opportunities for growth, and the Dashboard features the raw data presented through various profiles and crosstabs.