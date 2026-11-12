Wichita Grand Opera: Amahl and the Night Visitors

Gian Carlo Menotti’s one-act opera tells the story of Amahl, a poor and crippled shepherd boy who lives with his widowed mother. Their lives change when the Three Magi stop at their home while following the star to Bethlehem.

Inspired by their journey and their account of a kingdom built on love, Amahl offers his crutch as a gift for the child they seek. His act of generosity leads to a miracle and gives the opera its moving conclusion.

Menotti wrote both the music and the English-language libretto. Composed for television in 1951, the work became one of his best-known operas and remains beloved for its direct storytelling, memorable characters, warmth, and accessibility.

Wichita Grand Opera will present the production in partnership with Wichita State University, bringing together professional WGO artists and student performers.

Runs approximately 45 minutes