- Community Events
Wichita Emerald City Tattoo Convention
- Community Events
Wichita Emerald City Tattoo Convention
October 2–4, 2026 | Kansas Star Casino
Last year we packed the venue with over 140 tattoo artists from across the country… and this year we’re leveling up AGAIN.
More artists. More competitions. More energy. More everything.
If you love tattoos, body art, live entertainment, or just wild creative vibes — this is THE event of the year.
Friday, Oct 2nd: 12 PM – 10 PM
Saturday, Oct 3rd: 10 AM – 10 PM
Sunday, Oct 4th: 10 AM – 8 PM
Live Tattooing All Weekend
Professional Body Piercing
Tattoo Contests & Live Tattoo Battles
Art Contests & Graffiti Showcases
Insane Live Art Installations
Local Vendors, Merch, Food & More
Kansas Star Casino
$15-50
Every week through Oct 04, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Kansas Star Casino
777 Kansas Star DriveMulvane, Kansas 67110
(316) 719-5000