Wichita Emerald City Tattoo Convention

October 2–4, 2026 | Kansas Star Casino

Last year we packed the venue with over 140 tattoo artists from across the country… and this year we’re leveling up AGAIN.

More artists. More competitions. More energy. More everything.

If you love tattoos, body art, live entertainment, or just wild creative vibes — this is THE event of the year.

Friday, Oct 2nd: 12 PM – 10 PM

Saturday, Oct 3rd: 10 AM – 10 PM

Sunday, Oct 4th: 10 AM – 8 PM

Live Tattooing All Weekend

Professional Body Piercing

Tattoo Contests & Live Tattoo Battles

Art Contests & Graffiti Showcases

Insane Live Art Installations

Local Vendors, Merch, Food & More