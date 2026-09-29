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  • Community Events

Wichita Emerald City Tattoo Convention

  • Community Events

Wichita Emerald City Tattoo Convention

October 2–4, 2026 | Kansas Star Casino

Last year we packed the venue with over 140 tattoo artists from across the country… and this year we’re leveling up AGAIN.

More artists. More competitions. More energy. More everything.

If you love tattoos, body art, live entertainment, or just wild creative vibes — this is THE event of the year.

Friday, Oct 2nd: 12 PM – 10 PM
Saturday, Oct 3rd: 10 AM – 10 PM
Sunday, Oct 4th: 10 AM – 8 PM

Live Tattooing All Weekend
Professional Body Piercing
Tattoo Contests & Live Tattoo Battles
Art Contests & Graffiti Showcases
Insane Live Art Installations
Local Vendors, Merch, Food & More

Kansas Star Casino
$15-50
Every week through Oct 04, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets
Kansas Star Casino
777 Kansas Star Drive
Mulvane, Kansas 67110
(316) 719-5000
https://kansasstar.boydgaming.com