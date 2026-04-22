Wichita Ceramics National Exhibition 2026

The Wichita Ceramics National Exhibition has partnered with Empty Bowls Project, an international, artist-driven, grassroots movement that helps combat hunger. Ceramic artists from around the globe enlist communities to make bowls to raise food insecurity awareness and provide funding for food pantries.

This stunning show brings together ceramic artists from across the Nation, showcasing the beauty, creativity, and craftsmanship of functional and sculptural works in clay.

A portion of all sales will be donated to Empty Bowls Wichita to help fight food insecurity!

We hope you will join us for our opening reception on First Friday, October 2nd from 5:00pm – 8:00pm!

This event is in conjunction with Empty Bowls – Wichita.

----

FEATURED ARTISTS:

JUROR – Julia Galloway

Ivan Albreht

Kara Artman

Ian Bassett

Troy Becker

Shannon Blakey

Ariel Bowman

Jessica Brandl

Shannon Brownlee

Lorin Bryce

Chiung Fang Chang

Richard Chung

Stephen Durham

Josh Goering

Dayanara Hernandez

Bri Larson

Jee Eun Lee

Simon Levin

Asia Mathis

Rafael Molina

Liz Noonan

Jessica Obrien

Susan OConnor

Eric Ordway

Allison Plourde

Carlos Prado

Kristyn Rohrer

Hunter Stamps

Lana Stanton

Tim Steinmann

Kate Sutter

Jason Villegas

Jason Wang

Taylor Wiens

----

ON DISPLAY OCTOBER 2nd – OCTOBER 31st, 2026