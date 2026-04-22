- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Wichita Ceramics National Exhibition 2026
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Wichita Ceramics National Exhibition 2026
The Wichita Ceramics National Exhibition has partnered with Empty Bowls Project, an international, artist-driven, grassroots movement that helps combat hunger. Ceramic artists from around the globe enlist communities to make bowls to raise food insecurity awareness and provide funding for food pantries.
This stunning show brings together ceramic artists from across the Nation, showcasing the beauty, creativity, and craftsmanship of functional and sculptural works in clay.
A portion of all sales will be donated to Empty Bowls Wichita to help fight food insecurity!
We hope you will join us for our opening reception on First Friday, October 2nd from 5:00pm – 8:00pm!
This event is in conjunction with Empty Bowls – Wichita.
----
FEATURED ARTISTS:
JUROR – Julia Galloway
Ivan Albreht
Kara Artman
Ian Bassett
Troy Becker
Shannon Blakey
Ariel Bowman
Jessica Brandl
Shannon Brownlee
Lorin Bryce
Chiung Fang Chang
Richard Chung
Stephen Durham
Josh Goering
Dayanara Hernandez
Bri Larson
Jee Eun Lee
Simon Levin
Asia Mathis
Rafael Molina
Liz Noonan
Jessica Obrien
Susan OConnor
Eric Ordway
Allison Plourde
Carlos Prado
Kristyn Rohrer
Hunter Stamps
Lana Stanton
Tim Steinmann
Kate Sutter
Jason Villegas
Jason Wang
Taylor Wiens
----
ON DISPLAY OCTOBER 2nd – OCTOBER 31st, 2026