Wichita Area Arts Council - 56th Annual Art Awards

The Wichita Area Arts Council’s 56th Annual Arts Awards, YOU Add the Color, is more than an awards ceremony, it is a celebration of the people whose creativity transforms our community. Inspired by this year’s bold black-and-white visual theme, the event invites guests to experience how artists, educators, organizations, and arts advocates bring color, imagination, and vitality to Wichita every day. Colorful Dress is Encouraged.

Held as a Festive Saturday Brunch starting at 10:30 AM on November 14, 2026, the event will welcome guests, including artists, community leaders, business partners, educators, elected officials, students, and arts supporters from throughout the region.

Featuring:

The 56th Annual Arts Awards Winners celebrated by performances throughout the event including Kansas-born Guest Artist, Grammy Award Winner Eugene Friesen, with the Wichita Area's Best Musicians, and Smack Dab Lab dancers.

Mimosas and Bubbles Bar followed by Elevated Brunch provided by Blue Moon Caterers featuring Quiche Lorraine Casserole, Vegetable Quiche Casserole, Praline Bacon, Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Sweet Breakfast Breads, Miniature Muffins, with Loads of Fresh Cut Fruit.

YOU Add The Color Black and White Decor. Guests invited to wear BOLD colors

10:30 AM - 1:15 PM - November 14, 2026

@ B-29 Doc Hangar, Education & Visitors Center - 1788 S Airport Rd, Wichita, KS 67209

Schedule

10:30 AM - Doors open - Mimosas served (Smack Dab Lab dancers greet attendees outside and in)

11:10 AM - Elevated Brunch (live music)

11:50 AM - Announcements & Award Ceremony begins

12:40 PM - Grammy Award Winning composer, Eugene Friesen, performs with Wichita Area Musicians

1:15 PM - Party concludes