WAM Workshop: Portrait-Inspired Upcycling with Nina Winter

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

$45 | $35 for WAM members | Registration required

Location: Lower-Level Art Studio

Join WAM and Wichita designer Nina Winter for a fashion-upcycling workshop inspired by portraits in the exhibition Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights. For both experienced sewists and those who need help threading a needle, Winter empowers students to mend and make clothing with confidence. Bring a garment to repair or upcycle—your jeans that aren’t quite right or a dress that’s almost your favorite. Sewing machines, instruction (even for total beginners), and all other materials provided.