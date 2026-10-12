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WAM Workshop: Portrait-Inspired Upcycling with Nina Winter

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events

WAM Workshop: Portrait-Inspired Upcycling with Nina Winter

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
$45 | $35 for WAM members | Registration required
Location: Lower-Level Art Studio

Join WAM and Wichita designer Nina Winter for a fashion-upcycling workshop inspired by portraits in the exhibition Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights. For both experienced sewists and those who need help threading a needle, Winter empowers students to mend and make clothing with confidence. Bring a garment to repair or upcycle—your jeans that aren’t quite right or a dress that’s almost your favorite. Sewing machines, instruction (even for total beginners), and all other materials provided.

Wichita Art Museum
$45 | $35 for WAM members | Registration required
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921
http://www.wichitaartmuseum.org