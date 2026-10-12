WAM Nights: Spanish Night | Noche de Español

Join us for a museum-wide party spotlighting Hispanic and Latino art, culture, and community! See live performances, take a bilingual mini tour, learn about local resources, and collaborate with artists.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm! Get your weekend started with after-hours access to the galleries, or shopping in the Museum Store. WAM Nights will include programs with artists, musicians, and performers–don’t miss your chance to see the art at WAM in a new way! The museum comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights!