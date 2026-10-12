WAM Nights: Norman Akers Artist Talk

6:30 – 8 PM

Location: Wooden Lecture Hall

Meet painter and printmaker Norman Akers, artist of 'L. Welk’s Dream Machine' (2023), and learn about his decades-long practice.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.