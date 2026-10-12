WAM Nights: Howard E. Wooden Speaker Series with Dr. Kim Conaty on Edward Hopper

Location: Wooden Lecture Hall

WAM is home to four remarkable Edward Hopper paintings, plus one more temporarily on loan from the Swope Art Museum, in Terre Haute, Indiana. Join us for an art history talk by Hopper scholar Dr. Kim Conaty, the Nancy and Steve Crown Family Chief Curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.