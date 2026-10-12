WAM Nights: Bella Dolce String Quartet and Tours of ‘Past & Present’

6 – 8 PM: Music

6:15 PM and 7:15 PM: Tours

After Thanksgiving, spend a peaceful evening at WAM. Hear local artists’ perspectives in tours of the exhibition, enjoy live music by Bella Dolce Quartet (of Wichita Symphony Orchestra) in the galleries, and take a break from the kitchen with bites from EAT.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.