- Community Events
Union Station's Merry and Bright 2026
- Community Events
Union Station's Merry and Bright 2026
5th Annual Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event & Toy Drive, Thursday, December 3rd - 5:30 to 7:30 PM
Merry & Bright is a free, family-friendly event open to the public. This year’s event will once again feature the lighting of the Union Station building, photos with Santa, carriage rides, hot cocoa and cookies, a kids’ activity station, and special performances, as well as a TV partnership with KWCH Channel 12 and Summit Media.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or new coats and/or shoes to donate to the Wichita Children’s Home.
The evening will be filled with holiday activities, music and more!
Toy drive to benefit the Wichita Children’s Home
Lighting of the Great Plains Transportation Museum train
KWCH Channel 12 will cover the event live with co-sponsor SummitMedia (KFDI-FM 101.3)
Rachel Hackbarth of KWCH will Emcee
Greeting by Mayor Lily Wu
KWCH, Summit Media, ESPN & KMUW are broadcast sponsors
Photos with Santa
Carriage rides with Brower Carriages
Live performance by Ballet Wichita
Live performances by Sing International, Amy Menas and the Studio singers, Knocknasheega – Traditional Celtic Band, and the University United Methodist Church Choir
Cocoa and cookies with Insomnia Cookies
Fireworks with Victory Pyrotechnics
The Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit
Facepainting by SamJQW
Party Rockerz Snow Sisters