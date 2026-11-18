5th Annual Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event & Toy Drive, Thursday, December 3rd - 5:30 to 7:30 PM

Merry & Bright is a free, family-friendly event open to the public. This year’s event will once again feature the lighting of the Union Station building, photos with Santa, carriage rides, hot cocoa and cookies, a kids’ activity station, and special performances, as well as a TV partnership with KWCH Channel 12 and Summit Media.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or new coats and/or shoes to donate to the Wichita Children’s Home.

The evening will be filled with holiday activities, music and more!

Toy drive to benefit the Wichita Children’s Home

Lighting of the Great Plains Transportation Museum train

KWCH Channel 12 will cover the event live with co-sponsor SummitMedia (KFDI-FM 101.3)

Rachel Hackbarth of KWCH will Emcee

Greeting by Mayor Lily Wu

KWCH, Summit Media, ESPN & KMUW are broadcast sponsors

Photos with Santa

Carriage rides with Brower Carriages

Live performance by Ballet Wichita

Live performances by Sing International, Amy Menas and the Studio singers, Knocknasheega – Traditional Celtic Band, and the University United Methodist Church Choir

Cocoa and cookies with Insomnia Cookies

Fireworks with Victory Pyrotechnics

The Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit

Facepainting by SamJQW

Party Rockerz Snow Sisters