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  • Community Events

TsunamiCon 2026

  • Community Events

TsunamiCon 2026

Ride the wave of adventure at TsunamiCon—Wichita’s premier tabletop gaming convention! From epic roleplaying campaigns and competitive board games to immersive demos and all things geek culture, TsunamiCon brings the best of gaming to America's heartland. This year, we’re leveling up at the Hyatt Regency Wichita, where a full weekend of unforgettable games, community, and creativity awaits. Gather your party, roll initiative, and dive into a weekend of nonstop fun!

Hyatt Regency Wichita
$15-160
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.

Event Supported By

TsunamiCon
Hyatt Regency Wichita
400 W Waterman St.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 293-1234
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/kansas/hyatt-regency-wichita/wicrw?src=corp_lclb_gmb_seo_nam_wicrw