Tree Planting in Clapp Park - Volunteers needed!

ICT Trees is recruiting volunteers to help the Forestry Division, Wichita's Park and Recreation Dept., plant trees in LW Clapp Park. The event will be October 30, 2026, from 9AM until Noon. Volunteers will gather at the park near Mt Vernon and S Bluff St. Equipment will be provided. Wear outdoor clothing and bring your own work gloves. Bottled water will be provided. All are welcome! No experience necessary (we'll be supervised by Forestry Division employees).

Questions? Contact Alycia Garrett 268-4686, Jon Bacon, Arborist, 268-4003, or Harold Schlechtweg, trees.ict@gmail.com