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Tree Planting in Clapp Park - Volunteers needed!

  • Community Events

Tree Planting in Clapp Park - Volunteers needed!

ICT Trees is recruiting volunteers to help the Forestry Division, Wichita's Park and Recreation Dept., plant trees in LW Clapp Park. The event will be October 30, 2026, from 9AM until Noon. Volunteers will gather at the park near Mt Vernon and S Bluff St. Equipment will be provided. Wear outdoor clothing and bring your own work gloves. Bottled water will be provided. All are welcome! No experience necessary (we'll be supervised by Forestry Division employees).

Questions? Contact Alycia Garrett 268-4686, Jon Bacon, Arborist, 268-4003, or Harold Schlechtweg, trees.ict@gmail.com

LW Clapp Memorial Park
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

ICT Trees
https://www.facebook.com/groups/901396514411628
LW Clapp Memorial Park
4611 E Harry St
Wichita, Kansas 67218
316-688-9341
https://www.wichita.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/LW-Clapp-Memorial-Park-162