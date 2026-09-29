Torchlight Tour at the Historical Museum

See the Historical Museum in a different light!

Explore the Museum in the Dark and join us for the celebrated annual Torchlight Tour!

The Torchlight Tour allows guests to explore the Museum on a self-directed tour in the dark!

Bring your own flashlight or use one provided by the Museum.

Friday- October 30th, 2026 @ 6-8pm

204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202

$5 Adults

$2 Children

Free for members and their guests

No RSVP necessary