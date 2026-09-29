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Torchlight Tour at the Historical Museum

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Torchlight Tour at the Historical Museum

See the Historical Museum in a different light!

Explore the Museum in the Dark and join us for the celebrated annual Torchlight Tour!

The Torchlight Tour allows guests to explore the Museum on a self-directed tour in the dark!

Bring your own flashlight or use one provided by the Museum.

Friday- October 30th, 2026 @ 6-8pm
204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202

$5 Adults
$2 Children
Free for members and their guests
No RSVP necessary

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
$0-$5
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S. Main St.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org