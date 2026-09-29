- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Torchlight Tour at the Historical Museum
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Torchlight Tour at the Historical Museum
See the Historical Museum in a different light!
Explore the Museum in the Dark and join us for the celebrated annual Torchlight Tour!
The Torchlight Tour allows guests to explore the Museum on a self-directed tour in the dark!
Bring your own flashlight or use one provided by the Museum.
Friday- October 30th, 2026 @ 6-8pm
204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202
$5 Adults
$2 Children
Free for members and their guests
No RSVP necessary
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
$0-$5
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S. Main St.Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org