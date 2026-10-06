Tickle Me Chucky

Get ready for a wickedly funny twist on the classic horror tale of Chucky! When a notorious killer is mortally wounded by Sergeant Miller, he uses a little dark magic to transfer his soul into a Good Guys Doll and soon finds himself living with six-year-old Andy and his unsuspecting single mom, Karen. What follows is a hilariously chaotic night of murder, bizarre neighbors, Halloween trick-or-treating, and one very murderous birthday party. As Chucky plots revenge, Andy desperately tries to convince everyone that his new best friend is actually a homicidal maniac. Packed with outrageous one-liners, audience interaction, physical comedy, pop-culture references, and a killer finale, this uproarious parody proves that sometimes the scariest thing in the room isn’t a possessed doll, it’s the people trying to figure out what the heck is going on!

Then following intermission, enjoy our Old School, Dead Cool Halloween Spooktacular Revue!

Note: 12pm & 6pm represent the TIME THAT OUR DOORS OPEN and not the start time of the show. Please visit our website for specifics on when the meal will be served and the start time of each show.

Please see the following link for reservation policies:

https://www.mosleystreet.com/policies-faqs

***Party packs include the meal and show - standard seating for all tickets.***

What does floor seating and standard seating mean?

Floor Seating - On main level of theatre, close to the stage.

Standard Seating - 2nd & 3rd Tier seating.