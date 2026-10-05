THE WOMAN IN BLACK

What Woman?

THE WOMAN IN BLACK, the spine-chilling thriller that has terrified audiences around the world for over three decades in London’s West End takes stage this fall.

This masterfully crafted stage adaptation of Susan Hill’s classic ghost story follows a young solicitor sent to settle the affairs of a mysterious estate—only to uncover a haunting presence that refuses to be forgotten.

With inventive staging, mounting suspense, and heart-pounding twists, THE WOMAN IN BLACK proves that what you imagine can be far more frightening than what you see. Don’t miss this gripping theatrical experience that will leave you breathless long after the final curtain.