- Theater & Dance: Musicals
The Woman in Black
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
The Woman in Black
THE WOMAN IN BLACK
What Woman?
THE WOMAN IN BLACK, the spine-chilling thriller that has terrified audiences around the world for over three decades in London’s West End takes stage this fall.
This masterfully crafted stage adaptation of Susan Hill’s classic ghost story follows a young solicitor sent to settle the affairs of a mysterious estate—only to uncover a haunting presence that refuses to be forgotten.
With inventive staging, mounting suspense, and heart-pounding twists, THE WOMAN IN BLACK proves that what you imagine can be far more frightening than what you see. Don’t miss this gripping theatrical experience that will leave you breathless long after the final curtain.
Roxy's Downtown Theater
Every week through Nov 07, 2026.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Supported By
Roxy's Downtown Theater
316-265-4400
admin@roxysdowntown.com
Roxy's Downtown Theater
412 E Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67202
box-office@roxysdowntown.com