The Phil Collins Story

A Monumental Tribute to One of Music’s Greatest Icons

The team that brought you the smash hit tour The Simon & Garfunkel Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – The Aretha Franklin Story has done it again with an all-new docu-concert: The Phil Collins Story! Chronicling his remarkable chart-topping time with Genesis to his multi-Grammy winning solo career to his Academy Award-winning work for Disney, The Phil Collins Story brings the artist’s distinctive music to life in a way that resonates with audiences both visually and emotionally—up close and personal. This fully produced immersive musical journey stars talent from around the world and features intricate lighting design, state-of-the-art audio and dynamic projections. From the initial downbeat to the closing cymbal choke, the beat goes on with The Phil Collins Story!

Staged and Conceived by Dean Elliott

“It is truly an honor to be part of this project celebrating the music of Phil Collins. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to work with iconic artists and estates including the Johnny Cash family, Aretha Franklin and Simon & Garfunkel, and each of those experiences has deepened my appreciation for music that transcends generations. Phil Collins’ catalog is in that rare company, his songs are not only global hits but also deeply personal touchstones for millions of people around the world. His music has an immediacy and emotional honesty that continues to resonate across cultures and age groups. As a director, my goal is always to respect the legacy while creating something that feels vibrant and relevant today, and I couldn’t be more excited to help bring Phil’s remarkable body of work to our audiences.” — Dean Elliott