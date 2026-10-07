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The Golden Hour Social

  • Community Events
  • Classes/Workshops
  • Live Music: Jazz & Blues

The Golden Hour Social

The Golden Hour Social

Every Tuesday, join us at Love & Co. for an evening of conversation, connection, and live creativity. Meet Wichita’s creatives, professionals, and community leaders, then enjoy poetry, music, and live art.

This week’s Golden Conversations topic: Collaboration vs. Competition. Join the discussion from your table or share your perspective with the room.

The evening

* 6:00 PM — Network mixer
* 6:30–7:30 PM — Golden Conversations
* 7:45 PM — Interactive networking with BOSS Affirmations
* 8:00 PM — The Golden Mic Session begins

Love & Co.
1720 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS

Hosted by Des The Poet. Audio and visual by DJ All The Static.

RSVP to join us, or bring your circle and reserve a table of four. Interested in having your business host a Golden Conversations table? Contact the organizer through Eventbrite.

Love & Co.
10
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

INTINITY COLLECTIVE
3162260079
firstroundent316@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Des The Poet
Love & Co.
1720 E. douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67214
(316) 519-8735
316lovekitchen@gmail.com