The Golden Hour Social

Every Tuesday, join us at Love & Co. for an evening of conversation, connection, and live creativity. Meet Wichita’s creatives, professionals, and community leaders, then enjoy poetry, music, and live art.

This week’s Golden Conversations topic: Collaboration vs. Competition. Join the discussion from your table or share your perspective with the room.

The evening

* 6:00 PM — Network mixer

* 6:30–7:30 PM — Golden Conversations

* 7:45 PM — Interactive networking with BOSS Affirmations

* 8:00 PM — The Golden Mic Session begins

Love & Co.

1720 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS

Hosted by Des The Poet. Audio and visual by DJ All The Static.

RSVP to join us, or bring your circle and reserve a table of four. Interested in having your business host a Golden Conversations table? Contact the organizer through Eventbrite.