- Kids & Family
Teen Book Club
- Kids & Family
Teen Book Club
Calling all teens! Come join our monthly book club where we'll chat about our current reads, explore different genres, and participate in fun activities together. Registration is required; visit the Teen Pavilion at the ALL to register or pick up books. For ages 13-18. For details and more questions, please call 316-261-8527.
Advanced Learning Library
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org