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  • Kids & Family

Teen Book Club 

  • Kids & Family

Teen Book Club 

Calling all teens! Come join our monthly book club where we'll chat about our current reads, explore different genres, and participate in fun activities together. Registration is required; visit the Teen Pavilion at the ALL to register or pick up books. For ages 13-18. For details and more questions, please call 316-261-8527.

Advanced Learning Library
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org